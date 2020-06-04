Charleston man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has pled guilty to a federal gun crime.

Dakota Santonia, 24, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Santonia admitted to knowingly possessing a stolen revolver and ammunition in Charleston WV. He had previously been convicted of first degree robbery.

Santonia faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on October 21, 2020.

