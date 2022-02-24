KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County man has been sentenced on charges of attempted murder and domestic assault.

According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, 55-year-old James Kenneth White, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to the charges in January.

The prosecutor’s office says White has been sentenced to a maximum sentence of “no less than three nor more than 15 years in prison for the felony crime of attempted murder.” The judge also sentenced White to credit of 151 days served in jail on the domestic assault charge, which Miller says carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

According to Miller’s office, White is accused of stabbing one woman “numerous times” and threatening a second woman, his girlfriend, on Sept. 25, 2021. Miller says the woman who was stabbed was taken to the hospital and survived her injuries.