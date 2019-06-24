Charleston man sentenced for home invasion, burglary, assualting woman with crowbar

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison after he was found guilty of breaking into a woman’s home and beating her with a crowbar. Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller announced that Russell Ray Slater, 43, of Charleston, W.Va., was sentenced by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit to:

100 years for 1st Degree Robbery

1-15 years for burglary

2-10 years for Assault During the Commission of a Felony

10 years for Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 year for Possession of a firearm by a Prohibited Person.

All sentences will run consecutively. Slater was found guilty by a jury on April 30th, 2019, of:

Burglary by Breaking and Entering

First Degree Robbery

Assault during the Commission of a Felony

Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

According to Charleston Police, on April 29th, 2019, Slater forcefully entered the home and attacked a woman with a crowbar, before stealing a loaded gun and running. The victim is a woman in her sixties and suffered multiple broken bones in her face and a broken arm. The attack happened soon after the woman’s husband left for church.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.