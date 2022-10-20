CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man already incarcerated will spend more time behind bars for threatening to kill a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge.

According to Kanawha County Court officials, Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison on each of three counts. Judge Duke Bloom ruled the sentences will be served consecutively. The court says this is in addition to any sentences he is currently serving. “I have reviewed your record and it is an extremely long record and violent record for someone such as yourself at the age of 29 years old. I think your threats are very serious and they have to be taken seriously and we need additionally to know that you’re not available in the near future,” said Judge Bloom on Thursday.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, Newsome pleaded guilty to Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees. He was indicted by a grand jury in June 2022 for an incident in October 2021 in which he reportedly threatened to kill Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers.

According to court statements from September 2022, on Oct. 1, 2021, Newsome was in jail and on suicide watch when during a conversation with his psychiatrist, he stated his intentions toward Akers, saying he was going to kill her. Newsome’s lawyer told the court that he was “not on his medication” when he made those statements.

In court in September, Newsome stated that he “regrets his actions.” During those court proceedings, the judge made sure Newsome was competent and understood the circumstances.