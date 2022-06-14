CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has announced she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Goodwin made the announcement on her Facebook Page today, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. She says she is symptomatic and is working with her doctor to manage her symptoms and quarantining.

The mayor says she has had both doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as a booster dose. In her Facebook post, Goodwin said she “can’t imagine” what her symptoms would have been like without the vaccine, and encouraged others to get their vaccines and booster.

Goodwin says while in quarantine, she will be working from home through conference calls and Zoom meetings.

As of Tuesday, June 14, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 508 new cases of the virus statewide within the past 24 hours. Kanawha County currently has 156 active cases of COVID-19 and is in yellow on the state’s county alert system map, with a percent positivity rate of 5.21%.