CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and city firefighters will hold a ceremony on Friday at 10:00 a.m. for the 73-year anniversary of the Woolworth Building fire.

Victims of the fire will be honored with a moment of silence, bell ringing and wreath laying.

The Woolworth tragedy happened on March 4, 1949. It claimed the lives of seven firefighters and injured at least 15 other rescuers.

The ceremony will take place at the former Woolworth Department Store at 204 Capitol St. in Charleston (currently Rock City Cake Company).

For more information on the event, contact Mackenzie Spencer, Communications Specialist for the City of Charleston, at mackenzie.spencer@cityofcharleston.org or 304-881-1282.