Charleston Mayor, Firefighters Union reach settlement regarding holiday pay

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and leaders with the Charleston Professional Firefighters Local 317 announced Monday that they have reached a $1.7 million-dollar agreement to address issues with holiday pay dating back to January 2012.

Goodwin said in late 2011 Charleston City Council members approved changes to the way that firefighters were paid for holidays. She said the change that went into effect January 1, 2012, directly contradicted state law. Once learning of the issue Goodwin and her administration reached out to Local 317 to address the back-payment discrepancies and make changes moving forward.

The $1.7 million will address back payments that are owed to firefighters who worked holidays and were not paid correctly.

“Our firefighters deserve to be paid fairly and in accordance with state law,” Goodwin said.

City Council will vote on the agreement during the next council meeting set for January 21. If approved the payment will be made at the end of January to cover the back payment owed and it will be distributed according to the terms of the agreement.

Goodwin said barring any unforeseen issues council will vote to correct the city code on February 3.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories