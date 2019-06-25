Charleston Mayor helps with wellness checks after Kanawha County tornado

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The neighborhood of South Hills in Charleston is one of many areas greatly effects from last night’s storms.

Many trees were uprooted and power lines down leaving many without power and large limbs to cleanup.

City officials immediately responded this morning to the South Hills area to survey the damage.

Mayor Amy Goodwin walking the neighborhood streets checking up on each person.

“What I’m doing today with our Emergency Service Director, Mark Strickland, is literally going door to door, knocking on doors and doing wellness checks. It’s so important that we make sure each and every one of our family members are taken care of,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin and Strickland are noting the damage and communicating it back with various agencies such as AEP to encourage quick cleanup.

In the meantime, the City of Charleston is servicing residents with cleanup assistance, medical help, food and water as crews work to tackle the mess.

South Hills resident, Robert Kenney has three vehicles ruined from the damage. Today he and neighbors are tackling a large oak tree that was uprooted from the storm.

“You know, all you can do is pick away at it. This is going to be a very difficult task here. Luckily no one was hurt, neighbors came out last night, folks helped up and down the street,” said Robert.

For anyone needing assistance throughout the next few days, the City encourages residents to reach out on their helpline to assist you through this difficult time at (304) 348-6850. For emergencies, call 911.