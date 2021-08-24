Charleston Mayor requests $500 bonus for vaccinated city employees

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — City of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says she’s asking City Council members to approve giving $500 to every City of Charleston employee who is fully vaccinated.

Goodwin says the money would be from an allocation of American Rescue Plan funding. Employees would receive either a $500 cash payment or a $500 health savings account contribution.

Employees must have at least two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Unfortunately, we continue to see our COVID-19 cases rise in the City of Charleston and Kanawha County. We are seeing case numbers equal to or greater than where we were this time last year, and the current trends are alarming” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “The City of Charleston has 778 employees, 622 of those are considered essential workers. We serve the public every day and it is not only our job to keep the public safe—but we need to keep our employees safe.”

If the bonus is passed by City Council on September 7, city employees will have until October 31 to submit their vaccination cards to the City’s Human Resource Department to participate in this program.

The total cost of the proposal to be estimated to be $450,000 if all city employees participate.