CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin kicked off tonight’s Charleston City Council meeting by giving the annual State of the City address, which included a look at four key projects for the upcoming year.

The mayor says the address serves as a way to look back at the successes of the past year, but also for city officials to challenge themselves and hold themselves accountable for the city as they look ahead to the new year.

One of those items the mayor looked back on was how the city went from a rainy day fund of $4 million to $17 million now. She says changes to pension funding methods and decisions have also changed debt management in Charleston. She says because of the city’s financial decisions, Charleston has an increase of $270 million in its financial position. She says in addition to this, overall government revenue is up 25%, B&O revenue is up 16% and sales tax revenue is up 30%.

“Those are the highest numbers we’ve seen in a really, really long time,” Goodwin said. “It’s something we should be proud of you guys, really proud of. I know I am.”

Goodwin spoke of the investments the city has made in the city through sports and entertainment such as the 2023 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Pan American Youth Championships, 2023 NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship, numerous concerts, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, FestivALL and more. Goodwin says this will continue as the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships will take place in Charleston for the next five years.

The mayor says the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center set records for revenue. This includes three sold-out concerts in one week bringing in $250,000 in wages to local workers.

“All of these events show us we can host on a national level,” Goodwin said. “We’re booking bigger and better shows.

The mayor said the Municipal Auditorium has grown in the past years now generating more than $2 million in revenue compared to the $400,000 annually it used to bring in. However, she said the facility is in major need of improvements, and as one of her proposed major projects for the city, Goodwin proposed building a brand new Municipal Auditorium to allow it to continue to grow in revenue, return on investment and opportunities.

“We love the Municipal Auditorium; she’s beautiful. But she needs help,” Goodwin said. “We know though that this venue – its size – and the demand for top-tear talent of a facility like this can happen. We can grow, but that facility has to be improved.”

The mayor also says another major sports tourism investment in the city is to develop the Capitol Sports Complex.

Goodwin also spoke of changes to the Charleston Police Department, with the city investing $4 million to improve the quality of equipment. She also acknowledged the CPD’s role in the state’s largest drug trafficking bust, which incarcerated numerous drug trafficking suspects, and resulted in the seizure of a record amount of methamphetamine and other drugs. Goodwin says the city is currently seeing lower crime rates and high solve rates.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Goodwin, the CPD also launched a new report module for community engagement online and to call in to report crimes.

The mayor also said spoke of investments in police, firefighters and civilian city workers last year and says the funding for those employees to receive pay increases this year has been included in the upcoming budget.

Another investment into first responders, Goodwin says, is the construction of a state-of-the-art public safety center to provide officers with modern tools and space. She also says the city is working on assessing all eight firehouses in Charleston and a new fire/EMS headquarters. She says of the firehouses that “some need a little bit of work, and some need a lot.”

Goodwin also says the smaller investments, such as lighting, roads, and more also make an impact on improving the city.