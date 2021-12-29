Charleston Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development offers first-time homebuyer loans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Wednesday, the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development Office (MOECD) announced that Home Blend Loans will be available for first-time homebuyers.

Applicants must be credit-ready at the time of application, and down payment and closing cost assistance are also offered as part of this program.

“The Home Blend Loans offered through MOECD provides first-time homebuyers with initial capital to purchase their home and also provides expertise in navigating the housing process,” said Andy Backus, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development.

Below are annual household income limits. Income must be below these limits in order to qualify for the program:

1 person – $34,250

2 people – $39,150

3 people – $44,050

4 people – $48,900

5 people – $52,850

For more information, call MOECD at 304-348-8035.