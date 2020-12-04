Charleston mourns CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A lot of tears have been shed.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and Mayor Amy Goodwin held a press conference Thursday evening announcing CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson had been pronounced dead by her doctors at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Both Hunt and Goodwin had to pause for a few seconds because of how emotional the moment was.

“At 4 p.m. today, Patrolman Cassie Johnson was pronounced deceased by her doctors,” Hunt said after 28-year-old Cassie Johnson officially passed after a long 48 hours of fighting for her life.

“To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. We are at a loss. Because we have lost one of our sisters in blue,” Goodwin said.

Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday, Dec. 1 while responding to a routine call. She was on life support up until her family decided to take her off. Then, they agreed to honor her final wish and donate her organs.

Chief Hunt says she resembled a Charleston Officer up until the very end.

“We may never know who receives Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s final gifts, but I feel certain those who know the recipients will see a difference in them. I think they will see Cassie’s glow, that radiates compassion, and her desire to help.”

Thursday, more of the law enforcement community visited the hospital to say their last goodbyes.

Mayor Goodwin spoke at a vigil honoring Johnson Wednesday night, and again Thursday, continuing her remarks honoring “Officer Cassie.”

“We’re hurting. We’re hurting. And this Charleston community is hurting. Because we’ve lost one of our own. Our sister in blue,” Goodwin said.

Expressing her condolences from the Floor of the U.S. Senate, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) provided the first public accounting of just what happened Tuesday afternoon.

“She was shot in the chest. The bullet hit her badge and deflected into her neck where it eventually struck a main artery. She was rushed to the hospital and every effort was made to save her life,” Capito said Thursday.

She asked the Senate and the nation to pray for Cassie Johnson, her family and her family in blue.

Chief Hunt says they will hold a hero’s funeral and more details will be provided later. The Charleston Police Department also retired Officer Johnson’s badge Thursday, badge number 146.

During Thursday’s news conference, Goodwin ordered all city flags to be lowered until after the funeral services.

The Charleston Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association also started a GoFundMe for page for the Johnson family, which has had amazing generosity from the community. The page exceeded it’s $20,000 goal in less than 24 hours. If you wish to offer the family support, click here.