Charleston murder suspect arrested

Clarence Haley Jr, 24, of Charleston was arrested Feb 3, 2021 in connection to an August 2020 murder investigation. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection with an August 2020 murder investigation.

The Charleston Police Department says Clarence Haley Jr., 24, of Charleston was wanted on 1st Degree Murder charges related to the murder of Ronell Huff, 43, of Charleston on Aug. 26, 2020. Haley was arrested this morning around 10 a.m. at a hotel in the Charleston area, according to police.

At the time of the incident, police said Huff was shot in the chest around 1 a.m. Aug. 26 during an argument with Haley at a home in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue. Huff was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.