CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The man accused of a Charleston murder in June was arraigned Friday on first-degree murder charges.

Meeko Harris, of Beckley, was taken into custody in Florida on June 10.

Harris is in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond.

His preliminary hearing is set for July 1.

At 2:10 a.m., Saturday, June 4, Charleston Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Hale Street and Kanawha Blvd parking lot.

Officers say that 27-year-old James Daugherty was found with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. Daugherty was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.