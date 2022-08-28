CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for murder in Charleston is off the streets.

On Sunday, Charleston Police said that Shavan Vondell Collins turned himself in and is currently at the Charleston Police Department.

Collins is accused of shooting Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, who was found in the front yard of a house on the 1400 block of Frame St. with a gunshot wound to his chest. Mosley was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday.

Police say the two men got into an argument, and Collins shot Mosley in the chest before fleeing the scene.