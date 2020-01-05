Charleston native and former U.S. Marine returns to NASCAR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Charleston native is ready to return to NASCAR after an accident kept him out of racing for nearly 4 years.

However, Josh White’s story is different from most NASCAR drivers. He’s the second NASCAR driver in history to be a U.S. Marine Veteran.

“I was really honored to have that kind of history under my belt. There’s a lot of different things in this world you can make history for and that’s huge”, said White.

His passion for racing began when he was 4-years-old. It was something he always knew he wanted to do.

“My grandfather had a Ford truck and a four-wheeler. So, I just went up to the farm and went fast”, White laughed.

But, after an accident during a race in Martinsville, his career came to a halt. He questioned whether he would ever have a second chance.

Now, after nearly a year of training, he’s ready to take on the ARCA Racing Series at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m a big ball of excitement. After all, it’s been nearly 4 years. I kind of feel like if you’ve ever gotten on a bicycle after 10 years and it’s like ‘how do I do this?’, then in a couple minutes, you got it”, said White.

White will be heading to Daytona on January 9th to make his first debut since the accident.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories