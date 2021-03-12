Charleston native chasing dream to earn a Grammy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Grammy Awards are Sunday Night and one local man has some ties to the prestigious music awards and has been considered for a Grammy Nomination over several years.

“Let’s jump into another WV artist, he goes by the name of Stephen Thomas with one of my favorite songs on the radio, ‘life equals purpose.'” said Woody Woods, host of 98.7 The Beat.

An up and coming artist, Stephen Thomas, a Charleston native, strives to reach his audience. “I have learned to take where I’m from, and keep the roots, and still be able to expand, grow, and develop and become someone to be able to bridge that gap.” said Thomas.

Thomas has been involved in writing and creating music since the age of 12. He has been considered for multiple Grammy’s and most recently his recording “Too Close” was his latest endeavor to get to the Grammy’s.

“Literally the recording academy took that and considered it for this year’s upcoming Grammy awards,” added Thomas.

People who have mentored Thomas say his work ethic has gotten him to this point. “A kid that grew up on the west side of Charleston. A kid that’s not supposed to make it, a kid who fought through adversity, and got it done. And young man who got it done,” said Woods.

And those who believe in him most say one day he will achieve the dream of accepting a Grammy. Thomas’ mother and road manager, Freda Thomas, says “I’m ready I told him, when they ask him to go on stage, when he gets ready to go I’m going to be on his arm. So I’m hoping and praying that this will be the time, because he’s worked hard.”

For now, Stephen Thomas will continue to create music, because that is what is most important to him.

“You enjoy being on stage because your music makes them feel good. Your music makes them cry, your music touches their heart. Your music touches the most important part of them.. their soul.” Stephen Thomas

