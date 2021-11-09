Charleston native featured on the ‘Rachael Ray Show’ for kindness and cooking

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston native was featured on the Rachael Ray Show.

Andrew Lore says he became more obsessed with cooking when the pandemic put us all into a lockdown. Once the cooking started, he started creating his own recipes. He says believes cooking is an act of kindness and love.

“Well, so I actually started watching Rachael when I was like 10 years old. I would watch it while I was doing my homework on ’30 Minute Meals,'” said Lore.

Andrew Lore is a huge fan of celebrity cook, Rachael Ray. He says she’s the reason he got into cooking ever since he watched her as a little boy. When Rachael’s life quickly changed a year ago, he wanted to assist in bringing her some solace and kindness.

“She lost everything in a house fire and one of the things that I wanted to do was send her sort of like a gift or note to help lift her spirits because of the positive impact she’s had on my life, so I sent her a gift,” said Lore.

He sent a compilation of photos that he had taken of the dishes he created off of her recipes, in hopes of making her smile and know that she wasn’t alone.

“She responded with flowers the first time and a couple weeks after she sent me a handwritten note asking if I would actually be on her show and meet her,” said Lore.

Andrew did exactly that. He went on her show and cooked her recipe of sweet and spicy Pasta Alla Norma making his childhood dream turn into a reality.

“It’s just once in a lifetime. It’s incredible.” Andrew Lore, Charleston Cook

The two hit it off so well, she even invited him back to cook with her again.

“Towards the end of the segment, she said, ‘you know, here’s the deal. I want you to go home and write a couple of your own recipes,’ and I wasn’t quite sure where it was headed. ‘You’re going to come back and we’re going to work together. I’ll be your sous chef. You’ll come back and you’ll make one of your dishes on the show,’ and we pinky promised,” said Lore.

Andrew loves to cook and most importantly share his food with his family and friends. He believes food is more than just a meal, but a way of life and sharing with everyone he loves.

