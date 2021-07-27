Charleston officials vote in favor to ban conversion therapy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have voted in favor of a bill that would ban the practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.
Fairness West Virginia made the announcement Tuesday, July 27.
Councilwoman Caitlin Cook introduced the bill on Monday, July 19. The bill now heads to the full council for a vote.
According to the Fairness WV website, The City of Charleston may become the first city in West Virginia to ban the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy on minors.
