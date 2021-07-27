Charleston officials vote in favor to ban conversion therapy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have voted in favor of a bill that would ban the practice of conversion therapy for LGBTQ children.

Fairness West Virginia made the announcement Tuesday, July 27.

BREAKING: Charleston’s Ordinance and Rules Committee has voted in favor of a bill to ban the abusive practice on conversion therapy on kids. It now heads to the full council for a vote. — Fairness WV (@FairnessWV) July 27, 2021

Councilwoman Caitlin Cook introduced the bill on Monday, July 19. The bill now heads to the full council for a vote.

According to the Fairness WV website, The City of Charleston may become the first city in West Virginia to ban the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy on minors.