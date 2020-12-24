Severe Weather Bar

Charleston opens warming centers as cold temperatures approach

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The city of Charleston will open warming centers for those in need of sheltter from the expected cold.

The warming centers will be open at the Salvation Army at Tennessee Avenue and Randolph Street from 9 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 24 until 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25. and from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required.

