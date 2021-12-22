Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s father sues for share of death benefits

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The father of a fallen Charleston police officer is now suing over her death benefits.

Charles Johnson, the father of Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson, filed his suit on Dec. 3 – the one-year anniversary of his daughter’s death, according to Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

The lawsuit says he claims that the City of Charleston paid death benefits to Cassie Johnson’s estate, but since she died without a will, he says he is entitled to a share of the money.

The city attorney shared a statement that they’ve acted in good faith in distributing Officer Johnson’s benefits.

“It is a shame that Cassie’s father filed this petition on the anniversary of her death. We will vigorously defend our actions when it arrives,” the attorney said.