CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police are looking for help with a stabbing investigation.

They say that they’ve obtained surveillance video of two suspects in a stabbing that happened on April 8 on Charleston’s East End.

The suspects were last seen walking east in the 1500 block of Washington Street East at around 9:50 p.m.

Anyone with information about these two individuals or surveillance video of the area is asked to contact the Charleston PD Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480, Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM or Metro Communications at (304) 348-811. They say that people can also message them on Facebook.