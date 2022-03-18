CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston after a man was found dead early Friday morning.

Charleston Police say that they responded to the 100 block of McKee Ave. for a well-being check, and they noticed the door was partially opened.

Inside the residence, they found 38-year-old Patrick L. Jefferson, of Charleston, lying on the floor. He had been shot multiple times.

Mr. Jefferson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.