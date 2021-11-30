Charleston PD hosting ceremony in memory of officer Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is hosting a ceremony in memory of Patrolman Cassie Johnson on Friday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street at I-64.

This ceremony comes one year after the tragic death of Cassie Johnson who was killed in the line of duty. She was shot on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 and died from her injuries on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Chief of Police Tyke Hunt and Sheryl Johnson will place a wreath at the memorial with brief remarks following, according to a press release. Attendees and Metro Communications will observe a moment of silence.

Officials say Washington Street and Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed at approximately 3:30 p.m. to the end of the ceremony.