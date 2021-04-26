Charleston PD investigating four April murder cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department gave a press conference Monday, April 26 regarding four ongoing murder investigations that have happened in the month of April.

CPD officials say there is no indication the four murders are connected or related “in any way.” They also say the department has increased patrols in the city’s West Side and the Renaissance Circle Complex.

In two cases, a suspect has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. The suspects in the other two cases remain unknown. CPD Chief Tyke Hunt and Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett

say they have “good leads” on the two unsolved cases but cannot release any further information on those investigations at this time.

“If you hear something, say something, please,” Hunt said.

The four current investigations include:

April 7: 800 block of Central Ave. on Charleston’s West Side Victim- Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, 18, of Charleston Suspect- Unknown

April 10: Renaissance Circle Complex on Charleston’s East End Victims: Chastanay Joseph, 22, of Charleston 3-year-old juvenile who survived and has been released from the hospital Suspect- Dorian Clark, 46, of Charleston has been charged with 1st-degree murder.

April 22: 1300 block of Stuart Street on Charleston’s West Side Victim- Charles ‘CJ’ Thaxton, 29, of Charleston Suspect- Beau Alexander Hodge of Charleston has been charged with 1st-degree Murder.

April 26: 700 block of Crescent Road on Charleston’s West Side Victim- George Scott Bishop, 46, of Charleston Suspect- Unknown

