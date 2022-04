CHARLESTON, WV – The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help in a shots fired investigation on Charleston’s East End.

According to the CPD, an unknown person “fired several shots” in the area of Elizabeth Street and Jackson Street around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, April 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD CID at 304-348-6480 Mondays through Fridays from, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.