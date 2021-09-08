Charleston PD looking for items purchased from Kanawha Coin Shop

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is asking for the public’s help with an investigation.

Those who purchased any of the items below from the Kanawha Coin Shop at 712 Brawley Walkway in Charleston during the month of August are asked to contact CID at (304) 348-6480 and ask to speak with Detective Lioi.

The items are below:

1 ounce silver round

American Silver Eagle coin

silver US coins

2 large pennies

2 V Nickels

18kt yellow gold necklace

2 silver Eagle coins

40% silver half, silver dime

buffalo nickel

wheat penny

steel penny

14kt yellow gold earrings

2 bracelets

1956 year set

commemorative dollar

4 silver dimes

2 silver quarters

37.5g sterling silver

14kt white gold ring

10kt yellow gold necklace.