Charleston PD looking for items purchased from Kanawha Coin Shop

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is asking for the public’s help with an investigation.
Those who purchased any of the items below from the Kanawha Coin Shop at 712 Brawley Walkway in Charleston during the month of August are asked to contact CID at (304) 348-6480 and ask to speak with Detective Lioi.
The items are below:
- 1 ounce silver round
- American Silver Eagle coin
- silver US coins
- 2 large pennies
- 2 V Nickels
- 18kt yellow gold necklace
- 2 silver Eagle coins
- 40% silver half, silver dime
- buffalo nickel
- wheat penny
- steel penny
- 14kt yellow gold earrings
- 2 bracelets
- 1956 year set
- commemorative dollar
- 4 silver dimes
- 2 silver quarters
- 37.5g sterling silver
- 14kt white gold ring
- 10kt yellow gold necklace.
