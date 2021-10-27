All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Charleston PD seeks public’s help in burglary investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Charleston PD

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is looking for the public’s help with a current burglary investigation.

On Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19, the person in the photos below broke into Ferguson Plumbing Supply on Spring Street. Several items were stolen, including various tools and other equipment.

  • Courtesy: Charleston PD
  • Courtesy: Charleston PD
  • Courtesy: Charleston PD

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photos is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of CPD at (304) 348-6480.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS