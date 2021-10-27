Charleston PD seeks public’s help in burglary investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is looking for the public’s help with a current burglary investigation.

On Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19, the person in the photos below broke into Ferguson Plumbing Supply on Spring Street. Several items were stolen, including various tools and other equipment.

Courtesy: Charleston PD

Courtesy: Charleston PD

Courtesy: Charleston PD

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photos is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of CPD at (304) 348-6480.