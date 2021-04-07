Charleston plans weekly city-wide clean-up

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program for a weekly city-wide clean-up.

(Courtesy: City of Charleston)

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says this program will happen every Saturday between April 24 to May 22.

City officials say local businesses, organizations and city representatives will join community members to clean and beautify neighborhoods throughout Charleston.

All events will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

April 24: West Side & North Charleston Pick-up location: North Charleston Community Center (2009 7th Ave.) Pick-up location: Mary C. Snow Elementary (100 Florida Street)

May 1: Kanawha City Pick-up location: Kanawha City Community Center (3511 Venable Ave.)

May 8: Bigley Avenue/Westmoreland Pick-up location: Bigley Piggly Wiggly (10 Spring St.)

May 15: South Hills Pick-up location: George Washington High School (1522 Tennis Club Rd.)

May 22: East End Pick-up location: Clay Center – Walker Circle (1 Clay Square)



Everyone is encouraged to register to participate in the clean-up by clicking here or by calling 304-348-8174.