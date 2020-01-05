Charleston Police arrest person of interest in West Side homicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested the person of interest in the investigation of a November 30, 2019 shooting that killed 18-year-old Laurina Blake.
Police confirmed the arrest of Qynell Bradshaw early this morning during a traffic stop. He was wanted on warrants out of Kanawha County for misdemeanor Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms (April 2019) and a felony warrant for Malicious Wounding (June 2019).
Last month, Bradshaw was named by Charleston Police Department as a person of interest in the murder of Laurina Blake, 18. She was shot several times on the West Side in November.
