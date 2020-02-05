Charleston Police Chief announces retirement; Hunt sworn in as new chief

UPDATE: February 5, 2020 2:45 p.m.: Following Chief Opie Smith’s announcement this morning that he will be retiring, James Tyke Hunt has been named as the new chief of the Charleston Police Department.

Hunt was sworn in by Mayor Amy Goodwin at a joint press conference between the Charleston Police Department and Mayor Goodwin.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Charleston Police Department Chief Opie Smith has announced his retirement.

In a statement, Smith reflected on his time with the CPD, saying he is retiring for personal reasons and wishes a bright future for the department.

Serving as Chief for the Charleston Police Department (CPD) has been one of the greatest honors of my life. When I first started as a patrol officer, I never dreamed I would one day lead the Department I worked for. I am extremely proud of the work CPD has done and I am confident the future is bright for the men and women who serve the citizens of Charleston. I want to thank Mayor Amy Goodwin for providing me this once in a lifetime opportunity and entrusting me to lead this amazing group of officers. Due to personal reasons, I am retiring from the Charleston Police Department. While I am sad to leave, I do so knowing the future is bright for the Department. I sincerely thank all the men and women of the Charleston Police Department for the tremendous work they do every day to protect and serve our Capital City. I know in my heart the next Chief of Police will continue to build on the momentum that has been created. Statement from CPD Chief Opie Smith

