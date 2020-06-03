Charleston police chief asks protesters to practice safety, stay on sidewalks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt has released a statement regarding protests in the community. The chief says he is asking protestors to stay on the sidewalks and refrain from blocking streets and intersections for both their own safety as well as the safety of drivers.

The full statement is below:

First and foremost, I want to thank all our protestors here in Charleston for peacefully exercising your rights and standing up for such an important cause. With that, I do need to address a growing public safety concern. We have had an increasing number of reports of intersections being blocked. There have also been reports of children in the roadways. I understand and appreciate the intended message associated with blocking intersections for eight minutes and forty-six seconds, but this approach puts all involved at a high risk of serious injury. I am concerned with the safety of our protestors and I am concerned for the motorist who travel our streets. Yesterday, a mother was trying to get her child to the hospital and was blocked at an intersection. Putting our youth at risk, interfering with another’s wellbeing, or putting yourself at risk is a safety hazard and it is against the law. Please remain on the sidewalks as you protest. If someone would like to organize a protest that extends into the streets, please contact the Charleston Police Department so we can work with you to get a permit and proper traffic protection. You can call 304-348-6460 for further direction on obtaining permits. Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt

