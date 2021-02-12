Charleston Police Department advertises cheeky ‘Valentine’s Day special’ for exes with active warrants

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—UPDATE: WOWK has reached out to the Charleston Police department, and we were told by a city spokesperson that they were unaware of this post. Shortly after this article was published, the Facebook post was removed. A screenshot of the post is below.

The Charleston Police Department posted a tongue-in-cheek “Special Holiday Offer” on their Facebook page coming up on Valentine’s Day weekend.

The post reads “Do you have an Ex-Valentine and KNOW that they have an active warrant? Give us a call with their name and exact location and if chosen, they could receive this Special Holiday offer…”

It goes on to “advertise” details like “free transportation” and “late checkout due to Presidents Day.”

