Charleston Police Department receives grant for custom boat

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is cruising the Kanawha River on what the crew calls “the coolest thing on the river.” The brand new police boat comes by way of a Port Authority Grant they have been applying to for years and finally secured. Officer Grant and Captain Abbot say this is a huge step up for the department.
“This boat is head and shoulders against our older boat,” says Captain Mark Abbott.
While it is bigger and better it’s also personalized to CPD’s needs, Abbott and the dive team got to work with an engineer to customize key elements like a dive door, clips for air tanks, and a generator. On the inside, state-of-the-art electronics for rescues and recovery. It’s all powered by twin 300-horsepower engines, which under strict supervision 13 News reporter Hannah Goetz was allowed to test.
The boat will become a staple on the river this summer. While the department is very excited to show it off, Abbott says the citizens of Charleston should be just as proud, “It’s a huge asset to the police department in all aspects, for the dive team, I don’t think we could have a better boat.”
The only thing missing now is a name for the new vessel.
