Charleston Police Department to hold hiring test

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is holding a hiring test on Saturday for those who want to become future officers.

The city is aiming to have 16 new hires.

There is a both a physical ability test and a written test that must be passed before continuing to the academy.

The department has a few officers retiring soon and wants the city is at full capacity.

“The public expects a certain level of service and we like to provide a certain level of service,” said Lt. Autumn Davis with CPD, “We have a tradition of excellence here in Charleston and we want to continue that as a department. In order to do that, we need enough officers on the street to respond to calls for service.”

The department is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for already certified West Virginia law enforcement officers.

The test will be Saturday, November 7 at 8 a.m. and another on November 21. Those taking the test must bring their driver’s license with them.

