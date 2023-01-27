CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With nearly 100 people displaced after the devastating fire that destroyed the Regal Apartments on Wednesday, local organizations and the Charleston community are all working to help their neighbors who are now in need of help.

The Charleston Police Department says next Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, they will be hosting a BBQ Drive Thru fundraiser to benefit the fire victims. The event will take place at the Beni Kedem Temple Parking lot at 100 Quarrier Street in Charleston, and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until meals run out.

CPD says the meals will be available for $8 and will include a bowl of pulled pork BBQ, a bun, a side of cole slaw, chips and a water. The meals will be available for pick-up only and deliveries will not be available.

The CFD says the building was constructed in 1930. Of the 37 units in the building, 35 were occupied, and nearly 100 residents lost their homes and belongings in the blaze. None of the residents or the firefighters were injured, the CFD says. However, one man tells WOWK 13 News his beloved dog did die in the fire.

Officials with the Red Cross say they are currently accepting monetary donations for the residents, and Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin says United Way of Central West Virginia is also accepting monetary donations which can also be made online or dropped off at One United Way Square Charleston, WV 25301.

The mayor says to make sure to put “Regal Apt. Fire” in the donor notes when dropping off the donation.

The Red Cross says any items such as clothing and other goods can be dropped of at Mountain Mission located at at 1620 Seventh Avenue, Charleston, WV 25837.