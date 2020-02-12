Charleston police identify homicide victim

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department has released the name of the victim of the homicide on Charleston’s West Side.

The events began when they received a call that a man was beating on vehicles on Georgia Street, police said. Shortly after, police received calls about a carjacking in the same area and a woman, identified as Barbara Steele, 77, of Charleston, found dead in her home. The attempted carjacking that followed at Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street West was thwarted by the victim, who pulled a gun on the suspect, according to police.

Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, of Clendenin has been charged with multiple felony offenses stemming from yesterday’s violent crime spree in Charleston, according to a press release from the Charleston Police Department. Drennen has been charged by the CPD with First Degree Murder and Robbery in the 1st Degree and with Attempted Murder and Malicious Wounding for the attack on Charleston Police Officer Terrence “Austin” Casto by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect allegedly struck Casto in the head with an antique iron near the intersection of Bigley Avenue and Buchanan Street, according to police. Casto reportedly fired shots at the suspect, striking him twice. Casto was transported and treated at the hospital. He is now recovering at home. Drennen is still in an area hospital guarded by officers.

