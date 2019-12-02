Charleston Police identify teen killed in shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department has identified the teenager who was fatally shot on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Police say at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Lovell Drive in Charleston, West Virginia for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Laurina Blake, 18, of Charleston, lying near a white Nissan Rogue. They say Blake had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police say the vehicle Blake was lying near showed evidence of bullet damage and multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The possible suspect vehicle is a white SUV that left the scene following the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111. Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.