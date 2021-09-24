Charleston police investigate alleged abuse at Holz Elementary

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston police confirmed that they are investigating alleged abuse by a teacher inside a classroom at Holz Elementary School in Charleston.

13 News reached out to Kanawha County Schools, and they responded with the following statement:

We are aware of the allegations that have been made against a teacher at Holz Elementary and are taking the necessary actions to ensure the safety of the students. We discovered the incident and have made the appropriate notifications. Given that this is an active investigation, we are unable to share additional information at this time. Our focus right now is providing support for those affected by this situation and working with the appropriate authorities. Kayla M Donathan, Communications Specialist, Kanawha County Schools