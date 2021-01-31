Charleston Police investigate overnight shooting

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, in Charleston.

Lt. Tony Hazelett of the Charleston Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 Dixie Street area.

Officers on scene say they found the victim, Theon Anderson, 41, of Charleston, with a gunshot wound in the arm.

During the investigation, officers say they discovered that Anderson was walking in the 500 block of Nancy Street when an unknown color SUV pulled up beside him and fired several shots. After being shot, the victim headed toward Dixie Street.

Charleston Police say Anderson was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition but is uncooperative and has refused to answer questions.

The investigation is still ongoing.