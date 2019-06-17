Both men wanted in Charleston shooting turn themselves in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) –

UPDATE (6/19/19 3:20 PM):

The Charleston Police Department says that both men wanted for their involvement in a shooting in Charleston on Friday have turned themselves in.

Police say, Naquil Sayles, 22, of Charleston, turned himself in and was being processed at around 1:30 PM on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019. Jordan Kinney turned himself into Charleston Police at around 3:20 PM.

ORIGINAL:

Two men are wanted for their involvement in a shooting on Washington Street West in Charleston Friday afternoon.

According to CPD they are looking for Naquil Sayles, 22 Charleston and Jordan David Kinney, 22, Charleston in connection with the shooting.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the Go mart on the 800 block of Washington Street West.

Both of the pictured suspects have been charged with one count each of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Malicious Wounding, and Wanton Endangerment.

They should be considered armed and dangerous.

Charleston Police tell us 23-year-old Markale Foster was shot in the leg. He is being treated at a local hospital and police say he is not cooperating with the investigation. More than 20 shots were fired by at least two guns during the incident.

Bullet holes in car after a shooting at a West Side gas station.

Charleston Police report the suspect is driving a light blue or silver Chevrolet Cobalt.

Anybody with information about the shooting is urged to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.