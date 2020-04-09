Charleston police investigate shots fired call

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Prezioso Place.
Police say witnesses reported approximately five shots were fired Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but one home was shot through the front windows, according to police.
Police say the suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothing. He was last seen running towards Orchard Manor.
The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating and asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.
