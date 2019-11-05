Charleston Police investigate suspicious death at retirement apartment complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at Carroll Terrace on Kanawha Boulevard. Police responded to the apartment complex on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Police say one person is in custody, but it is unknown if they have been charged at this time. WOWK 13 News was on the scene when officers put the handcuffed man into a police cruiser. WOWK 13 News Reporter Hannah Goetz is on the scene and is working to get more information.

Carroll Terrace is an apartment complex run by Charleston-Kanawha Housing. It is a “Senior High-Rise Property” designed for retirees.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

