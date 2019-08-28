Charleston Police investigate suspicious death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in her apartment on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019. The apartment is on the 300 block of Wertz Avenue in Charleston, West Virginia.

Charleston Police have units on scene now conducting the investigation. WOWK 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley is also on scene working to get the latest information.

