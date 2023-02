Charleston Police investigating after body found near Yeager Airport in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Greenbrier Street has been shut down near Airport Road due to a death investigation.

According to the Charleston Police Department, inmates were cleaning trash in the area of West Virginia International Yeager Airport when they discovered a body under a blanket. The circumstances surrounding the death are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.