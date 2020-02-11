Charleston Police investigating homicide on West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Charleston Police are investigating a homicide on Charleston’s West Side.
Police say a woman was found dead on the 600 block of Georgia Street on Charleston’s West Side. Police also say that they believe, but have not confirmed, this may be related to the officer-involved shooting that happened a few blocks away this morning on the West Side.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
