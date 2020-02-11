Charleston Police investigating homicide on West Side

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) -- The State Senate's plan is to create, an "Intermediate Court of Appeals." Right now the state has a Circuit Court level, and all decisions there can be appealed to the State Supreme Court. But 41-other states also have an intermediate court, so people can have a chance at two appeals, rather than resting all their hopes in a Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court, a lot of their decisions are memorandum decisions rather than actually hearing a case. So in other words, you'll have something that's appealed to the Supreme Court, and they'll decide, 'well we're not going to hear the case, but we'll write a memorandum on it.' And that memo becomes the law and those memos can become very inconsistent," said State Sen. Eric Tarr, (R) Putnam.