Charleston Police identify victim in West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department has identified the victim of last night’s shooting on the West Side. Police say on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019, at around 9:10 PM, officers responded to the 1700 block of Kemp Avenue in Charleston, West Virginia for a report of a shooting.

Charleston Police say the shooting occurred inside the home of the victim, Joseph Taylor, 24, who was shot in the left knee. Taylor was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police say, several other people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Reportedly, two unknown black male suspects came to the home, forced their way in, and demanded money. One of the suspects pointed a gun at them and ordered them to the ground. Taylor was shot while inside his bedroom.

Police say, after the shooting the suspects ran away. As the result of a K9 track, officers recovered a handgun in an alley near the scene of the shooting, consistent with evidence located at the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.