Charleston Police Launch Investigation into Alleged ‘Use of Force’ Complaint

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a video circulated of alleged use of force by an officer. It stems from an incident that happened during an arrest on October 14, 2019.

According to a statement from the department,

” The Charleston Police Department has begun an investigation into the use of force that occurred during an arrest on the evening of October 14, 2019. All incidences involving the use of force are investigated by the Police Department’s Professional Standards Division to determine whether the force used was necessary and within the Department’s policy. The investigation into the October 14 incident will be expedited and is expected to take no longer than two weeks.” – Police Chief Opie Smith, Charleston Police Department

According to the Department, Chief of Police Opie Smith has been in continued communication with Reverend Roberta Smith with RESET, an organization of Charleston clergy and community advocates who serve as liaisons to the Charleston Police Department and the community-at-large.

Chief Smith will be asking RESET to review the incident.

The investigation is expected to take two weeks.

A video was posted on Facebook on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, allegedly showing the incident. the video has been shared more than 600 times.

