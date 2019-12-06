Charleston Police looking for men wanted for questioning in murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is looking for three people they say are wanted for questioning in the murder of 18-year-old Laurina Blake that happened on Lovell Drive in Charleston Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Police say Dante Spencer Williams, Memphis Ross and Terrance Rajar Bonner are also wanted on various warrants and capiases.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams, Bonner, and Ross is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111.
