Charleston police looking for stolen dump truck

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division says they are asking the public for assistance in finding a stolen dump truck and generator.

They say the white 2008 Chevrolet 3500 dump truck was stolen between Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, near the 1500 block of Washington Street East. They say a Generac brand generator was stolen as well.

The truck has the words “Mr. Roofer” written in red on the doors. The plates and registration say B174856, according to their Facebook post.

Charleston police shared photos of a similar truck in their Facebook post, but they say that they are stock photos and not the actual generator or vehicle.

They are urging anyone who can assist in finding the items or know of their whereabouts, you can anonymously contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or send them a message.

